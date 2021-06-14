‘We’ve learned from our mistakes’ – Calhanoglu sends message ahead of Wales clash

Hakan Calhanoglu underlined that the team have learned from their mistakes after a 3-0 defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 Group A Matchday 1 clash.

Turkey suffered a crushing defeat and never really troubled the Italians.

It was a disappointing display considering how impressive their qualification campaign was.

Turkey took four points off World Champions France in the group stage and more recently beat Netherlands and Norway in the World Cup qualifiers.

Calhanoglu sent a message on his official Instagram channel vowing to make it up to the fans.

He wrote: “We are still completely focused on our goals, we have learned from our mistakes and will do everything we can to make our fans faces smile again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQGoA5VL5VP/

Calhanoglu traveled with the squad to Azerbaijan ahead of the games against Wales followed by Switzerland.

The Turkey international took part in the first training session in Baku today. Every player trained, there were no injuries or absentees.

The AC Milan attacking midfielder is likely to keep his place in the team versus Wales but head coach Senol Gunes is expected to make several changes to the side that started against Italy.

Cengiz Under, Ozan Kabak, Irfan Can Kahveci, Kaan Ayhan – or Taylan – are likely to start with Merih Demiral, Yusuf Yazici, Okay Yokuslu and Kenan Karaman potentially being dropped to the bench.

Wales drew their first game against Switzerland.

A victory for Wales of Turkey on Matchday 2 would put either side in a great position for qualifying to the next round.