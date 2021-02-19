Who is favorite to win the Turkish Super Lig? Besiktas, Galatasaray & Fenerbahce lead the race

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce are tied on 51 points at the top of the Super Lig table separated by goal difference.

The Super Lig has gone to the wire for the past few seasons and this year we could be in for something special.

The three biggest clubs in Turkey, with the largest fan bases all have a chance of winning the title.

Galatasaray and Besiktas have enjoyed more success recently. Since Fenerbahce last won the Super Lig in 2014 Galatasaray have lifted three league titles while Besiktas have been crowned champions twice.

Fenerbahce made all the headlines over the winter transfer window signing Mesut Ozil and shelling out €10m on Irfan Can Kahveci.

However, Galatasaray and Besiktas did pretty decent business. The Lions brought in Henry Onyekuru for his third stint at the club, Benfica full-back and Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed. Mohamed has four goals in four games, while Onyekuru has three goals and two assists and four league games.

Besiktas meanwhile, brought in Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton and he already has a brace after two appearances.

Ozil on the other hand has yet to provide an assist or score a goal and Kahveci is out injured.

On paper, Fenerbahce had a great transfer window but so far Galatasaray and Besiktas have got the most out of their January signings.

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is by far the most experienced out of the three head coaches. He is the most successful Turkish manager in Super Lig history and his know-how could come in very useful when it comes to crunch time.

Fenerbahce boss Erol Bulut is one of the most highly rated up-and-coming managers in Turkey. He worked wonders at Alanyaspor before taking over the Istanbul giants. But he has never been tested at this level.

Sergen Yalcin meanwhile, is a maverick, a cult hero among Besiktas fans. He is not exactly the shy and retiring type so the pressure won’t phase him. However, like Bulut he has never been involved in a title race as a manager before.

Besiktas in fact, have been the biggest surprise this season. The club had to cut costs due to a crippling debut crisis and could only bring in loan and free transfers. But they managed to make some very astute moves.

The Black Eagles did not pay a fee for their best performing players this season including, Rachid Ghezzal on loan from Leicester City, Valentin Rosier on loan from Sporting Lisbon, while Souza and Aboubakar were signed on free transfers.

What Sergen has pulled off is nothing short of remarkable. Pound for pound they have less depth and on the face of it less quality but they make up for it in terms of functionality as a team.

Fenerbahce will be desperate to end their trophy drought. Club president Ali Koc really needs a league trophy. The fans believe this is their year. However, the club have had a tendency to implode. There is more pressure at Fenerbahce to win than Galatasaray and Besiktas. There is almost an expectation to win this season. The real test will come when results don’t go Fenerbahce’s way towards the end of the season. I don’t think Bulut has the experience to cope with what lies ahead. But if he proves me wrong we will be looking at the real deal as far as future Turkish managers are concerned.

Galatasaray are favorites in my opinion. Terim is a winning jockey with a stable of winning horses. The likes of Fernando Muslera, Belhanda, Feghouli, Babel, Arda Turan, Onyekuru have all won the league title before. They are moving through the gears and really are the team to stop right now.