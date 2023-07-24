Why Wilfried Zaha Joined Galatasaray Despite Several Other Offers Revealed

Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a free transfer after turning down offers from Fenerbahce, Lazio, Al Ettifaq, and clubs from France.

Zaha was also offered a new deal by Crystal Palace, but he decided to move to Galatasaray in order to play in the Champions League.

His contract with Crystal Palace expired on June 30th but the Premier League side wanted him to stay and he was training with the club up until he signed for Galatasaray.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Galatasaray ended up making the best offer and that the prospect pf Champions League football was a ‘major selling point’, as was offering a three-year deal.

The Lions ended up getting the deal wrapped up in just 48 hours pipping rivals Fenerbahce to his signature.

“With Zaha, many clubs spoke to his camp: Fenerbahce, Al Ettifaq, Lazio, French clubs too… many called and tried to sign him, and Crystal Palace also tried their best to keep Wilfried. But at the end, Galatasaray got it done in 48 hours with a very good proposal. They’re playing in the Champions League, which is always a major selling point, and they offered Zaha an important three year deal,” Romano said.

Galatasaray finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season and qualified for the Champions League.

Zaha becomes the fifth Ivory Coast international to join Galatasasaray joining an illustrious list including Didier Drogba.