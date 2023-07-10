Wilfried Zaha Forward Holds Talks With Galatasary, Crystal Palace Offer 4 Year Deal

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is considering offers from Napoli and Galatasaray after rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr according to The Guardian.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is out of contract with Palace and is free to talk to other clubs.

He has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for several years and is said to be keen to play for a club that can challenge for European qualification.

Zaha has been offered a four-year contract worth £10 million per season by Palace, but it is unclear whether he will accept the offer.

He is also said to be interested in moving to Italy or Turkey, where he could earn a lower salary but play for a club with a more ambitious project.

Palace are hoping that Zaha will stay at the club, but they are aware that he could leave if he does not receive assurances about their plans for the future.

The club have set a target of finishing in the top half of the Premier League next season, but they may struggle to keep hold of their star players if they do not make significant progress.

Other Palace players who could be on the move this summer include Eberechi Eze, Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen.

Eze has been linked with a move to Tottenham, while Guéhi and Andersen are both reportedly wanted by Newcastle United.

Palace are determined to keep hold of their young talent, but they may be forced to sell if they receive a good offer.

The club are also facing financial constraints due to the cost of their new Main Stand.

This could limit their ability to invest in new players in the summer, although they may be able to make some signings if Zaha leaves.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson will be hoping to keep his squad together as he looks to build on a successful season that saw the club finish 11th in the Premier League.

However, he knows that he could be facing a difficult summer as the club try to balance their ambitions with their financial constraints.