Wilfried Zaha Future Uncertain After Offers From Crystal Palace & Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce are in talks with Wilfried Zaha about a potential transfer according to Tribal Football.

Zaha, a 30-year-old Ivorian winger, is currently a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expired.

He has been offered a new contract by Palace, but he is also considering offers from other clubs, including Fenerbahce.

The latest development comes amid reports that Palace want to sign a new deal with Zaha and have offered £200,000-per-week on a four year deal as reported by The Sun just a few days ago.

A Fenerbahce delegation flew to London on Sunday to meet with Zaha and talks will continue on Monday.

Zaha is also being courted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Italy.

It is unclear whether Zaha will join Fenerbahce, but the Turkish club is clearly interested in signing him.

Reports in Turkey claim Zaha is close to joining Fenerbahce with Fotomac claiming Fenerbahce offered Zaha a three-year deal and that the striker will earn a €6.5m per-season, a fee that could rise to €8.5m with bonuses.

It remains to be seen whether Zaha will move abroad or whether he is holding out on making a decision to get himself a better deal as teams compete over his signature.