Wilfried Zaha Makes Champions League Debut as Galatasaray Progress to Playoff Round

Galatasaray have advanced to the UEFA Champions League playoff round after beating Olimpija Ljubljana 4-0 on aggregate.

The Turkish club won the first leg 3-0 in Slovenia, and they secured their passage to the next round with a 1-0 win in the second leg in Istanbul.

Mauro Icardi scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute. The Argentine striker was set up by Kerem Akturkoglu, and he fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

GOOOOLLL | Galatasaray 1-0 O. Ljubljana ⚽️ 24' Mauro Icardi pic.twitter.com/u0J7TPjRa3 — GOLKOLİK (@golkoliktv) August 15, 2023

Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute when Lucas Torreira was sent off for a second yellow card. However, they held on to win the match and advance to the playoffs.

Wilfried Zaha made his Champions League debut for Galatasaray after coming on as a second half substitute.

Galatasaray will face Norwegian club Molde FK in the playoffs. The first leg will be played in Norway on August 22, and the second leg will be played in Istanbul on August 29.