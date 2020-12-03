Zorya vs Leicester City: Confirmed Lineups – Caglar Soyuncu returns, Cengiz Under starts

Leicester City face Zorya Luhansk in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday today having already qualified from Group G after securing 10 points from four games.

A win would secure a first-place finish from the group.

READ: How To Pronounce Leicester City Signing Caglar Soyuncu – The Toughest Name In The Premier League

Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi return for the Foxes after recovering from injury.

This will be the first game Soyuncu has played since picking up an injury on international duty for Turkey back in October.

Soyuncu will start his first Europa League game of the season tonight.

Pereira meanwhile, will make his first appearance in 270 days.

Fellow Turkey international Cengiz Under has also got the nod for Leicester.

Under came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League over the weekend.

The 23-year-old winge has three assists in nine appearances for the Foxes this season.

This will be the first time Under and Soyuncu have started a game for Leicester this term.

Zorya vs Leicester City

Subs: Jakupović, Stolarczyk, Fofana, Nelson, Fuchs, Thomas, Flynn, Mendy, Leshabela, Albrighton, Maddison, Pérez