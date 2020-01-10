£26m Everton forward Cenk Tosun agrees Crystal Palace move

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has agreed to join Crystal Palace on a six-month loan deal.

A source close to the Turkey international has confirmed to Turkish-Football that Tosun will join Palace in the coming days as he looks to get his Premier League career back on track.

Tosun has undergone a medical with the London based club who currently sit 9th in the Premier League.

Tosun has found first-team appearances hard to come by since his £27 million move from Besiktas Back in January 2018.

The 28-year-old failed to recapture his prolific goal-scoring record during his time in England.

Tosun has scored just one goal in five Premier League appearances for Everton this season and has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Toffees newly appointed manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti opted not to use Tosun in the three Everton games he has managed so far this season.

Tosun will be keen to get some minutes under his belt ahead of this summers Euro 2020.