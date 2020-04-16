Agent admits there is ‘strong interest’ in Sorloth amid Liverpool & Chelsea transfer link

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has attracted widespread interest from across Europe after impressing on loan at Trabzonspor.

Sorloth has been linked with so many major clubs now that we are starting to lose track.

Liverpool and Chelsea became the latest sides to enter the race for the powerful striker.

Footmercato in France alleged that Chelsea now want Sorloth, meanwhile, Turkish newspaper Fanatik reported the Liverpool link.

Sorloth’s agent Morten Wivestad told Estadio Deportivo the interest in his client is strong.

He did not comment on Liverpool or Chelsea but did confirm that there is not ‘anything serious on the table’ from Real Madrid or Sevilla.

“There is a strong interest in Alex. However, for the time being, there isn’t anything serious on the table from Real Madrid or Sevilla,” Wivestad is quoted as saying.

The report goes onto claim that Trabzonspor will sign him for £6 million before selling him for around the £25 million price range.

Palace do not have the right to recall Sorloth and he joined the Super Lig outfit on a two-year loan move.

Sorloth had 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions before the league was suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

Trabzonspor were first in the Super Lig before the Covid-19 outbreak forced the league to be put on hold.

The Black Sea based side had also progressed to the Turkish Cup semi-final.