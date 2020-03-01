Sorloth responds to transfer rumors after Man United send scouts to Turkey for him

Alexander Sorloth has been linked with several clubs after hitting red hot form on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace this season.

Sorloth has scored 24 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this term.

Fotomac reported that Manchester United were among several sides that sent scouts to the Trabzonspor clash against Rizespor on Saturday in the Super Lig.

Per the source, Sheffield United, Sevilla, Leipzig were among the other sides that monitored both Sorloth and Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Norway international responded to the latest transfer rumors following the 5-2 victory over Rizespor.

“I have seen the rumors, there are so many, I have read them and keep being sent information about teams that are interested,” Sorloth was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“However, I am only focused on Trabzonspor, there is a great team spirit here and we want to win the double.

“This is a great side, we play at the highest level and the team have really bonded together.

“It would be irresponsible and wrong to disrespectful to talk about transfers at this time.

“I am not going to do it, I am not getting involved, I am focused on the title race.”

The latest development follows Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirming that five teams watched Sorloth in the 2-2 draw against Besiktas last week.

“I saw five-six scouts watch Alexander Sorloth at the Besiktas game. It is true, clubs are interested and watching him but we loaned him for two seasons from Crystal Palace,” Agaoglu said.

“I have until 31 May next year to use our buy option.”

Sorloth is on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor. Palace do not have a clause to recall the 1.95m tall striker and the Turkish side have a €6m option to buy which remains active until June 2021.