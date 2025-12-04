Alonso Defends Arda Guler Selections After Real Madrid Victory

Real Madrid secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga Matchday 19 clash, with goals coming from a Kylian Mbappé brace and a strike from Eduardo Camavinga. The win, however, did not stop discussion regarding the role of Turkish star Arda Güler, who started the match on the bench.

The former Fenerbahçe player entered the game in the 69th minute, replacing goalscorer Camavinga.

Güler’s recent form has been a subject of debate, particularly following the return of Jude Bellingham, which has seen the 20-year-old deployed in a deeper midfield role, potentially impacting his attacking output.

Following the match, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso directly addressed questions concerning Güler’s status and his tactical decisions.

Alonso: ‘It’s Just a Tactical Decision’

Turkish football fans eagerly awaited Alonso’s response, and the coach maintained that his lineup decision was purely tactical and temporary.

When asked why Güler was on the bench, Alonso stated:

“Arda on the bench? We have a lot of matches ahead of us. Today this was just a tactical decision for this match, it means nothing.”

Alonso was also pressed on whether Güler could successfully play alongside Jude Bellingham in the midfield.

“Arda played three matches in a row; Camavinga started the first 11 today. We have so many games, and we are playing every three days. Arda can, of course, play harmoniously at the same time as Bellingham,” Alonso affirmed.

Impressive Season Output

Despite the recent scrutiny over his starting position, Arda Güler has maintained strong statistical output across all competitions this season. The Turkish international has made a total of 20 appearances for Real Madrid, contributing directly to 10 goals with three goals and seven assists.

The 20-year-old star is contracted with Real Madrid until 2029, and his current market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at a formidable €60 million.