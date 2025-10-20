Alonso’s Masterstroke: Arda Guler Delivers ‘Crucial Impact’ in Gritty Real Madrid Victory

Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in La Liga on Sunday, but needed a moment of brilliance from substitute Arda Güler and a decisive goal from Kylian Mbappé to edge a combative Getafe side 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The crucial breakthrough arrived late in the second half, shortly after Getafe’s Allan Nyom was controversially sent off. Nineteen-year-old Turkish playmaker Arda Güler, who entered the fray from the bench, sliced open the Getafe defense with a precise through ball, setting up Mbappé for the winner. The assist was the fourth Güler has provided for Mbappé this season, and the goal marked Mbappé’s 50th across all competitions for club and country in 2025.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was quick to highlight the rising influence of his young midfielder following the tight contest. “Arda’s introduction had a profound effect on the game. He positioned himself perfectly between the opposition’s lines and executed the pass to Kylian brilliantly,” Alonso commented in his post match press conference.. “That goal was absolutely essential, considering how little time was left.”

Touchline Tensions and Controversy

The match was not without its moments of high drama and controversy. Getafe manager José Bordalás voiced strong objections after the match, accusing Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior of attempting to provoke him on the sideline following Nyom’s swift dismissal.

“Vinícius came directly to me and made a comment about the quality of the substitution,” Bordalás revealed to Movistar. While dismissing the comments from another Madrid player, Jude Bellingham, Bordalás stressed, “I believe Vinícius should focus on the game and not look to incite others.”

Alonso, who had started Rodrygo ahead of Vinícius before bringing the Brazilian on in the second half, defended his player’s temperament while acknowledging the difficulty of the encounter. “Vinícius is just as vital whether he starts or comes off the bench,” Alonso stated. “It’s never easy coming here; you have to be prepared to fight. The win wasn’t aesthetically pleasing, but we secured the three points we needed.”

The hosts finished the match with nine players after Alex Sancris also received a second yellow card for a foul on Vinícius in the 84th minute, cementing a hard-fought victory for Madrid. The result underscores their tenacity and showcases Güler’s growing importance as the team heads into a massive week, including a Champions League clash with Juventus and next Sunday’s El Clásico against Barcelona.