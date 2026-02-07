Altay Bayindir to Stay at Man United as Besiktas Loan Bid Rebuffed

Altay Bayındır is set to remain at Manchester United for the remainder of the season after the club rejected a late loan approach from Turkish giants Beşiktaş, according to sources at Turkish-Football.

The 27-year-old Turkey international had been a primary target for the “Black Eagles” as they looked to reinforce their goalkeeping department before the Turkish transfer deadline.

However, the move has been blocked by United leadership, who are unwilling to weaken their squad depth during the final stretch of the campaign.

United Refuse to Budge on Depth

Despite the recent emergence of Senne Lammens as the club’s undisputed number one, Manchester United remains cautious about their options between the sticks. With Andre Onana currently out on loan at Trabzonspor, a departure for Bayındır would leave 39-year-old veteran Tom Heaton as the only senior backup.

Managerial staff at Old Trafford are reportedly determined to keep Bayındır at the club to avoid a potential crisis should Lammens suffer an injury or suspension. The club’s refusal to sanction a loan deal—even with the lure of a homecoming for the player—underscores their focus on securing a top-tier finish in the Premier League.

Bayındır’s Resolve: “Fighting for the Spot”

While Bayındır is understood to be eager for more consistent playing time—having made just six appearances this term—he is not pushing for an exit. Sources close to the player indicate that he remains fully committed to the Manchester United project.

The former Fenerbahçe captain reportedly believes he can still turn his fortunes around at the “Theatre of Dreams.” He is determined to stay and fight for his place in the starting XI, convinced that he will receive another opportunity to prove his worth before the season concludes.

Beşiktaş Forced to Look Elsewhere

The rejection leaves Beşiktaş scrambling for alternatives in the final hours of the Turkish window. The Istanbul side had framed the loan as a “win-win” for all parties, offering Bayındır a high-pressure environment to maintain match fitness ahead of international duties.

With the United door firmly shut, Beşiktaş is expected to pivot to other targets, including Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, as they look to solve their own goalkeeping dilemma before tonight’s deadline.