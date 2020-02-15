Altintop urges Man Utd Target Ozan Kabak to follow in footsteps of Arsenal star

Former Schalke 04 star Hamit Altintop has urged defender Ozan Kabak to follow in the footsteps of other footballers from the Bundesliga club and make the leap to a major side.

Altintop reminded Kabak that Arsenal star Mesut Ozil started at Schalke and ended up moving to Real Madrid.

Additionally, he also gave himself and Manuel Neuer as an example. Both players were signed by Bayern Munich.

“Schalke is a big stage. Thanks to the huge support of those responsible and the great fans, some players have made it big in the past,” Altintop told BILD.

“You have made the leap to world class clubs. Manuel Neuer and I went to Bayern, Mesut Özil to Real Madrid. I also trust Ozan with its huge potential.”

Altintop is an advisor for the Turkish Football Federation and holds a lot of influence among Turkish footballers, clubs and the national team.

Ozil moved from Real to Arsenal in 2013 and is currently one of the most highly paid players in the Premier League.

Like Altintop, Ozil was born in Germany to Turkish parents.

Kabak has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Turkish-Football reported that Manchester United have been ‘closely monitoring’ the young defender this season.

Kabak has been in impressive form for Schalke after joining on a £13.5m [Transfermarkt] move from Stuttgart over the summer.

The 19-year-old centre-back played just six-months of football at Galatasaray before being snapped up by Stuttgart in January 2019.

Kabak moved to Schalke just six-months later following Stuttgart’s relegation from the top-flight.

The Turkey international has three goals and one assist in 18 appearances for the German side in all competitions this season.