As the 2025/26 La Liga season reaches a fever pitch, the narrative at the Santiago Bernabéu has shifted from “potential” to “power.” While veteran icons have long defined the club’s identity, a new era has arrived, spearheaded by the “Turkish Diamond,” Arda Güler.

Statistically, Real Madrid is currently the most inventive side in Spanish football, and Güler is the heartbeat of that transformation. The 20-year-old playmaker has officially emerged as one of the league’s elite creators, ranking second only to teammate Kylian Mbappé in total chances generated. With 37 chances created in 17 appearances, Güler has outperformed nearly every other midfielder in Spain, including Barcelona’s Pedri.

The “Alonso Effect” at Real Madrid

The sudden surge in Güler’s influence is no accident; it is the direct result of Xabi Alonso’s tactical revolution. Upon taking the managerial helm, Alonso identified Güler as the key to modernizing the Real Madrid midfield. By granting the youngster the freedom to roam and dictate play from central areas, Alonso has “unleashed the creative genes” of a player who was previously confined to the wings.

Under Alonso’s system, Real Madrid has dominated the league’s statistical charts. While the team is currently fighting to close a narrow gap at the top of the table against Barcelona, their offensive efficiency is undeniable. The combination of Mbappé (48 chances created) and Güler (37) has turned Los Blancos into a dual-threat engine that provides more goal-scoring opportunities than any other duo in the country.

Growth Through Responsibility

Despite his age, Güler has been handed the keys to the Madrid attack. Inside the club, the coaching staff is reportedly pushing him to take even more control. Reports suggest that Alonso has challenged the Turkish star to be “braver” during high-stakes moments—encouraging him to trust his vision for high-risk, high-reward passes that can split compact defenses.

This increase in responsibility has seen Güler’s stock skyrocket. He isn’t just a “star of the future” anymore; he is a vital component of the present. With 3 goals and 7 assists already this term, his ability to turn creativity into tangible results is what Real Madrid is banking on to overhaul Barcelona in the title race.

A Global Phenomenon

The rise of Güler at Real Madrid has captured the attention of the footballing world, particularly in his native Türkiye. His position on the creative leaderboards—sitting above established stars like Getafe’s Edu Expósito and Barcelona’s Pedri—proves that he belongs among the global elite.

As the 2025 calendar year draws to a close, the objective for Real Madrid is clear: maintain this creative dominance and translate it into a string of victories. If Güler continues to thrive in Alonso’s system and heeds the call to lead with bravery, the “Turkish Diamond” won’t just be a part of the Real Madrid midfield—he will be the force that defines it for the next decade.