Real Madrid’s sensational young midfielder Arda Güler has been statistically recognized as the most prolific chance creator in Europe’s top five football leagues across the opening months of the 2025/2026 season.

Statistical analysts at Squawka released data on Tuesday highlighting the 20-year-old Turkish international’s phenomenal start, which has seen him outshine established playmakers across the continent.

Güler, who is enjoying a brilliant run of form, has finally been given a prominent role in the Spanish capital by new manager Xabi Alonso. The tactical shift has seen the midfielder deployed in a deeper-lying creative position, allowing him to fully showcase his expansive repertoire of abilities, including incisive passing, skillful dribbling, and exceptional vision.

The results have been immediate and overwhelming. Güler has already recorded a total of six direct goal contributions in La Liga alone.

However, the specific statistical category where Güler leads all of Europe underscores his importance as a creative engine for Los Blancos. According to Squawka’s data:

“No player has created more chances in Europe’s top five leagues than Arda Güler,” with the Real Madrid star accumulating an impressive 22 chances to his name.

Güler’s emergence as a key figure under Alonso’s management confirms the trust placed in him and highlights his development into one of the most exciting young talents in world football. His capacity to consistently unlock defenses makes him not just a star for Real Madrid’s present, but a crucial piece of the club’s future.