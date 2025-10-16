Arda Guler Explodes Under Xabi Alonso, Prompting New Contract Talks at Real Madrid

Arda Güler is currently experiencing his most impactful period since joining Real Madrid, emerging as a decisive and essential element of Xabi Alonso’s squad this season.

Real are reportedly in talks with Güler over rewarding his rise to prominence with an improved new contract.

The young Turkish midfielder’s revival marks a dramatic shift from his challenging first two seasons at the club.

After a frustrating tenure under former coach Carlo Ancelotti—which was plagued by injuries and fierce competition limiting his ability to showcase his full talent—the 20-year-old has flourished under Alonso. He has quickly confirmed his status as one of the team’s most effective playmakers, confidently embracing increased responsibility on the pitch.

Güler’s recent statistics underscore his crucial influence: he has racked up 16 appearances across all competitions, contributing an impressive 4 goals and 6 assists, a tally that includes his performances during the Club World Cup last summer. His consistent, high-level output has made him a fixture in Alonso’s tactical schemes.

Contract Upgrade in the Works

The visible progress and immediate impact of the Turkish international have not gone unnoticed by the club hierarchy. Recognizing Güler as a strategic long-term asset, Real Madrid officials have reportedly initiated moves to improve his contractual standing.

According to recent reports, initial contact has been established with the player’s representatives to negotiate a salary increase, which the club plans to formally finalize at the close of the current season. While past speculation hinted at a possible loan or transfer, Güler is now firmly regarded by the Madrid leadership as fundamental to the team’s success in the coming years.