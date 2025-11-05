Arda Guler Hailed as ‘Undisputed Starter’ at Real Madrid, Praised by Former Striker

Turkish international Arda Güler has rapidly established himself as an indispensable figure in the Real Madrid starting XI, earning effusive praise from both coach Xabi Alonso and former club legend Pedja Mijatovic. The young midfielder’s ascent is credited to his phenomenal on-field chemistry, particularly with French superstar Kylian Mbappé.

After spending much of the 2024-2025 season on the periphery, the former Fenerbahçe star has become one of Alonso’s most creatively influential players since the coach took charge.

The Six-Assist Partnership with Mbappé

Former Real Madrid star Pedja Mijatovic underscored Güler’s vital role by highlighting his devastating connection with Mbappé. Speaking on Cadena SER‘s El Larguero program, Mijatovic pointed out a remarkable statistic:

“Arda Güler already has six assists, all to Mbappé. It’s a promising partnership, isn’t it? Without a doubt. They understand each other very well.”

Mbappé has been prolific, scoring 18 goals in 14 appearances. Remarkably, half of his 12 non-penalty goals have been created by Güler, providing concrete evidence of the young Turk’s brutal impact in the final third. Mijatovic went on to assert that Güler is quickly transitioning from a talented prospect to a foundational player:

“He’s a young lad who’s already starting to look like an undisputed starter, and that’s very important for him. He’s on the right track, but he still has to work harder.”

Alonso’s Vision: Güler the Game-Changer

Coach Xabi Alonso has been the architect of Güler’s transformation, transitioning the 20-year-old into one of the world’s most creatively influential midfielders. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss, who previously coached the immensely talented Florian Wirtz, sees similar qualities in the Turkish international.

“He gives great meaning to the game,” Alonso stated, showering praise on Güler. “When he’s involved, we have a better team dynamic… I’m very happy with his progress, but we want more. He really enjoys playing football. He wants to find the pass, take the free kick…”

While emphasizing support for the 20-year-old, Alonso also noted areas for continued growth: “He needs to improve his decision-making and pressing, but he has a lot of good qualities.”

Güler has rewarded his coach’s faith, securing a regular starting role after playing just 2,197 minutes in the entirety of last season. In addition to his six assists, the former Fenerbahçe star has scored three goals this season.

Bellingham and Güler Can Thrive Together

Mijatovic and Alonso also acknowledged the towering presence of Jude Bellingham, whom Mijatovic called “the best player Real Madrid has, along with Mbappé.”

Alonso confirmed that the two midfielders are not mutually exclusive, believing they can and should feature together. Following the 1-0 Champions League victory over Juventus two weeks ago—where Bellingham scored the lone goal—Alonso praised the Englishman’s recovery from a shoulder injury:

“He’s a midfielder, with the quality to build and the determination to finish… He has many different qualities. That’s why he’s so complete, one of the most complete in the world.”

With Bellingham returning to his Ballon d’Or-contending form and Güler establishing himself as a creative force, Real Madrid is building a formidable and creatively dynamic midfield core crucial for their continued domestic and European success.