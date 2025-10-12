Arda Guler Masterclass in Sofia: Real Madrid Star Fires Turkey Past Bulgaria in World Cup Qualifier

Real Madrid’s young attacking midfielder, Arda Güler, delivered a sensational performance tonight, guiding Turkey to a comprehensive 6-1 away victory over Bulgaria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski. Güler proved instrumental, securing a crucial goal and providing two assists to orchestrate the win, cementing his role as the national team’s primary creative force.

The 20-year-old maestro wasted no time in making his mark, opening the scoring for Turkey in just the 11th minute with a curling left-footed strike from the edge of the box. However, the hosts responded immediately, with Kirilov finding the equalizer two minutes later to make the score 1-1, raising the tension.

Second Half Onslaught

After the halftime interval, the Turkish side, managed by Vincenzo Montella, came out with renewed intensity. The breakthrough came shortly after the restart following an own goal from the Bulgarian defense, putting Turkey back in front. From that point, the match belonged to the visitors.

Güler then took complete control. He delivered a perfectly weighted assist for Kenan Yıldız in the 51st minute, allowing the forward to score with a clinical finish. Güler continued his dazzling play, setting up defender Zeki Çelik with another precise delivery in the 65th minute. Yıldız secured his brace just minutes later, and İrfan Can Kahveci sealed the 6-1 dominant scoreline with a late strike. Güler’s creativity—netting one and assisting two—proved the decisive factor.

Madrid Momentum Carried Over

This outstanding international display follows a highly successful start to the 2025/2026 season for Güler in La Liga. The Madridista has been thriving under manager Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, recently taking on a more central playmaking role and recording three goals and three assists across the opening eight league fixtures. His seamless transition from club star to national team leader has provided Turkey with a dynamic spark exactly when they need it most.

Crucial Step in Group E

The victory is critical for Turkey’s pursuit of a direct qualifying spot for the 2026 World Cup in North America. With the 6-1 result, Turkey moves to six points in Group E, keeping pace with Spain, who remain favorites but are not guaranteed safe passage. The win significantly improves Turkey’s goal difference, a potentially vital factor in this tight qualification group. Turkey now looks ahead to their next fixture, knowing that consistent performances, particularly from their young talisman, will be essential to book their place on the world stage.