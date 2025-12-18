The Guardian has begun unveiling its prestigious list of the “100 Best Male Footballers in the World for 2025,” with Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen and several Turkish internationals earning spots among the global elite.

Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football was part of the voting panel.

The rankings were determined by a massive 219-member jury comprised of sports journalists, former players, and renowned managers. Notably, the panel included former Turkish star and current Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan.

The Rankings So Far

The list is being released in a phased countdown. While the top 10 are yet to be revealed, the positions for several Süper Lig and Turkish national team icons have already been confirmed:

Breakdown of the Top Talents

Victor Osimhen (46th): The Nigerian powerhouse, currently on a historic stint with Galatasaray, was recognized for his continued dominance and goal-scoring pedigree, placing him in the top half of the world’s elite.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (52nd): The Inter Milan captain and Turkish national team leader remains one of the most respected midfielders in Europe, securing a strong position following his success in Italy.

Arda Güler (71st): After breaking into the regular rotation at Real Madrid this season, the “Turkish Diamond” has solidified his status as one of the most exciting young prospects in global football.

Kenan Yıldız (89th): Juventus’s young No. 10 rounds out the Turkish representation, rewarded for his breakout year in Turin and his decisive performances in both Serie A and the Champions League.

The Countdown Continues

The Guardian’s rollout began earlier this week with the announcement of ranks 71–100, followed by 41–70 yesterday. Today, the publication is set to reveal the players ranked 11th through 40th, with the highly anticipated top 10 scheduled for release tomorrow.

The inclusion of four players with strong ties to Turkish football underscores the rising influence of the nation’s talent on the world stage.