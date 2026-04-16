Arda Guler Rewrites Real Madrid History With Record-Breaking Display Against Bayern

Real Madrid may have ultimately fallen short in a high-octane 4-3 second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich, but the night will be remembered for the historic individual masterclass of Arda Güler. The Turkish prodigy achieved what even club icon Cristiano Ronaldo never could, securing a unique place in the record books of both his club and the Champions League.

During a stunning performance at the Allianz Arena, Güler became the first player in Real Madrid’s storied history to score two goals from outside the box in a single Champions League knockout fixture.

The 19-year-old ignited the match just 35 seconds after the opening whistle. Spotting Manuel Neuer slightly off his line, Güler launched a sensational 40-meter lob that stunned the home crowd. The strike claimed two immediate records: the fastest goal ever scored by Real Madrid in the competition and the quickest ever conceded by the German giants.

Güler’s historic evening continued in the 29th minute when he doubled his tally with a clinical, curling free kick from distance. With that strike, he officially usurped a long-standing record held by Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero, becoming the youngest player in Champions League history to score two long-range goals in a knockout match.

The “Turkish Messi” has been a revelation for Real Madrid throughout the 2025/26 season. Currently sitting in the 98th percentile for chances created across Europe’s top leagues, his performance in Munich proved he is no longer just a prospect, but a cornerstone of the Madrid attack.

While the 6-4 aggregate loss means Real Madrid exits the tournament, Güler’s record-shattering night provides a massive silver lining for the Bernabéu faithful. Despite the result, the evening served as a definitive changing of the guard, signaling that the future of the Spanish giants is in very capable hands.