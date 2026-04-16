Arda Guler Sets Five Historic Records for Real Madrid in Champions League Thriller Against Bayern

Real Madrid may have faced a heart-wrenching quarter-final exit after a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich (6-5 on aggregate), but the night belonged to Turkish sensation Arda Güler.

The 21-year-old produced a masterclass at the Allianz Arena, shattering five separate records in a single evening and achieving milestones that eluded even club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a performance that will be remembered for decades, Güler’s individual brilliance saw him etching his name into the annals of European football before the final whistle—at which point he was controversially shown a red card for his protests against the referee.

The Five Record-Breaking Milestones

The Turkish international turned the world’s most prestigious club competition into his personal playground, setting the following benchmarks:

Real Madrid’s Fastest Goal: Scoring in just the 35th second after capitalizing on a Manuel Neuer error, Güler surpassed Gareth Bale’s 57-second record (set in 2016) to become the author of the fastest goal in Real Madrid’s Champions League history.

Bayern’s Quickest Concession: The 35-second strike also marked the earliest goal Bayern Munich has ever conceded in the competition’s history.

The Season’s Fastest Strike: Güler now holds the record for the fastest goal scored in the current 2025/26 Champions League season.

Youngest Free-Kick Record-Breaker: With a magnificent 29th-minute strike, he became the youngest player in Real Madrid history to score a direct free kick in the Champions League, usurping a record held by Alessandro Del Piero for over 30 years.

A Turkish First: He is officially the first Turkish footballer to score twice in a single match during the Champions League knockout stages.

A Night of Long-Range Dominance

Güler’s brace was not just about the numbers, but the quality. By scoring twice from outside the penalty area, he joined an elite circle of Real Madrid icons—including Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos—who have achieved multiple long-range goals in a single European knockout tie.