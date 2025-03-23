Arda Güler delivered a pivotal performance for the Turkish national team, scoring a crucial goal in their UEFA Nations League playoff clash against Hungary at the Puskás Arena.

His contribution played a significant role in Turkey’s success in the 3-0 victory.

The Turkish national team ended up winning the tie 6-1 on aggregate.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scrogin from the penatly spot on 37 minutes before Guler double the lead two minutes later. Abdulkerim Bardakci scoreed this third and final goal on 90 minutes.

The highly anticipated second-leg match saw Turkey facing a determined Hungarian side, eager to overturn the deficit from the previous encounter.

However, Güler’s brilliance added to Turkey’s advantage, further dampening the Hungarian teams hopes.

Güler’s goal not only showcased his technical ability but also his composure under pressure, a trait that has endeared him to fans and pundits alike.

The Real Madrid star now has five goals and six assists in all competitions this season for club and country.

The goal added to the overall aggregate score, causing more of an uphill battle for the hungarian team.

The young midfielder’s performance was a highlight of the match, reinforcing his growing reputation as one of Europe’s most promising talents.

His impact on the national team continues to be significant, and his contributions are vital to Turkey’s ambitions.