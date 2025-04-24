Arda Guler Strike Seals Hard-Fought Real Madrid Win Over Getafe

Real Madrid secured their third consecutive away victory in LaLiga with a narrow but crucial 1-0 win over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Wednesday night. The result keeps their title aspirations firmly on track, reducing the gap to league leaders Barcelona to four points.

With Saturday’s highly anticipated Copa del Rey final against Barcelona looming, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate his squad, making six changes from the side that edged out Athletic Club 1-0 just three days prior for this short trip within the Spanish capital’s vicinity.

Despite the changes, Getafe, managed by Jose Bordalas, proved to be tenacious opponents. They could have taken an early lead when Luis Milla’s effort forced a save from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The first half saw an open and competitive affair, with Borja Mayoral heading wide for the hosts from a Juan Iglesias cross, before Getafe goalkeeper David Soria denied Fran Garcia at the end of a swift Real Madrid counter-attack.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 30th minute by a moment of brilliance from Arda Güler. After Getafe failed to clear their lines effectively, the young Turkish midfielder unleashed a superb long-range strike that found the back of the net. Endrick had a chance to extend Real Madrid’s lead following a neat exchange with Vinicius Junior, but Getafe captain Djené was well-positioned to clear the Brazilian’s shot off the line.

Following the interval, Getafe substitutes combined in an attempt to level the score. Álvaro Rodríguez, on loan from Real Madrid, met a cross from Coba da Costa with a header that grazed the top of the bar. Real Madrid continued to push for a second goal, with Soria making a good save to deny Brahim Díaz.

Vinicius Junior was a constant threat down the left flank and came close to scoring himself, cutting inside before firing a right-footed shot just over the target. However, Getafe remained dangerous on the counter, and Bordalas was left frustrated when Mauro Arambarri directed his shot wide after being found by an inviting cross from Mayoral.

Ultimately, Real Madrid secured the three points in a workmanlike performance, claiming back-to-back league victories ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in Seville this weekend, now managed by Hansi Flick. However, the victory came at a potential cost, with Ancelotti likely concerned about the fitness of Eduardo Camavinga, who was forced off late in the game with an apparent groin injury.

For Getafe, the defeat means Jose Bordalas’ winless streak against Real Madrid in LaLiga as a coach extends to 15 matches (D2, L13). They remain in 12th place, having managed only one home league win in their last eight games (D2, L5).