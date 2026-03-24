Arda Güler: The “Bright Spark” Amidst Real Madrid’s Midfield Transformation

As Real Madrid prepares for a significant summer overhaul of its engine room, one name has emerged as a cornerstone for the future: Arda Güler.

While reports suggest that the futures of teammates like Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga remain uncertain following underwhelming campaigns, Güler has defied the odds. Despite a season defined by tactical inconsistency for the club, the Turkish phenom has solidified his place in the manager’s long-term plans through sheer technical brilliance and mental fortitude.

The Architects of His Style

In a comprehensive sit-down with club media, Güler traced his footballing lineage, bridging the gap between Turkish legends and Madrid icons.

“From the past, I deeply admired Alex de Souza,” Güler was quoted by Madrid Universal as saying, citing the former Fenerbahçe captain’s creative influence. “Today, I focus my attention on Mesut Özil and Luka Modrić. I am constantly trying to emulate their style on the pitch.”

Dissecting the “Goal of the Decade”

The interview inevitably turned to Güler’s viral strike against Elche—a long-range effort that etched his name into the La Liga record books.

“I’ve always envisioned a goal like that because I trust my shooting range,” Güler explained. “I’m always scanning to see if the goalkeeper is positioned too far forward. While the execution happened in a split second, I mentally rehearse those exact scenarios before every match.”

Faith, Rituals, and the “Siesta” Life

Güler also offered a glimpse into his personal life and the superstitions that guide him. He revealed that he prepares for battle through prayer and mental visualization, always ensuring he crosses the white line with his right foot first.

His transition from Istanbul to Madrid has been smoother than many expected, a fact he attributes to the cultural parallels between Spain and Turkey.

“The cultures are incredibly similar—they feel like brother countries,” Güler remarked. “I’ve especially embraced the ‘Siesta.’ I’ve loved afternoon naps since I was a child, so I’ve fit right in here.”

A Brotherly Bond at the Bernabéu

Despite the high-pressure environment of the world’s most decorated club, Güler praised the camaraderie within the dressing room. He highlighted a diverse group of “brothers” who have aided his integration, ranging from veterans like Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba to younger peers like Brahim Díaz, Fede Valverde, and Dean Huijsen.

“Real Madrid demands excellence in every department,” Güler concluded. “It has pushed me to grow in every way, but the most significant improvement has been in my mentality. I feel incredibly lucky to be playing the game I love at the best facilities on earth.”