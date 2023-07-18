Arda Guler Will Earn 23 Times More at Real Madrid Than he Did at Fenerbahce

Real Madrid recently completed the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for a record €30m fee.

Guler left Fenerbahce for a record fee for a Turkish player from the Super Lig and will earn 23 times that he did at the Yellow Canaries.

The 18-year-old was earning €350,000-per-season at Fenerbahce and will now earn an annual salary of €8m.

Guler is a highly talented attacking midfielder who has been tipped for a bright future. He made his senior debut for Fenerbahçe at the age of 16, and became a regular starter for Fenerbahce.

He is known for his vision, passing ability, and dribbling skills. He is also a good finisher, and has scored several important goals for Fenerbahçe.

Guler’s move to Real Madrid is a major coup for the Spanish club. He is a player with the potential to become a star, and he will be looking to make an impact in the Champions League and other major competitions.

The young attacking midfielder has already started training with the Real first team and will join the squad for their preseason US tour.

Guler is determined to break into the first team this season and has already rejected being loaned out.