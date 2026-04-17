Arda Guler’s Historic Masterclass Leads Real Madrid in Eight-Goal Thriller against Bayern

In a match already being hailed as a modern Champions League classic, Turkish phenom Arda Güler etched his name into the record books, leading a dazzling Real Madrid display in their quarter-final second-leg clash against Bayern München.

His record-breaking opener and world-class free-kick were named among the UEFA Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week, highlighting a player who is increasingly becoming the face of Real Madrid’s new generation.

A Record-Breaking Start

The 21-year-old playmaker needed only 34 seconds to make his mark, scoring the fastest goal in Real Madrid’s storied Champions League history. Capitalizing on a rare miscalculation from Manuel Neuer, who had ventured outside his penalty area, Güler showed elite composure to strike the ball first-time from 30 meters. His side-footed effort curled perfectly into the unguarded net, instantly erasing Bayern’s aggregate lead and setting the tone for a pulsating night.

The Set-Piece Specialist

As the match swung back and forth, Güler stepped up again when the “Kings of Europe” needed a spark. Standing over a free-kick just outside the box, the winger showcased his technical mastery by lifting a precise shot over the Bayern wall. Despite a desperate touch from Neuer, the power and accuracy of Güler’s effort carried it into the net, marking a stunning brace for the youngster on Europe’s biggest stage.

A Legacy in the Making

Güler’s performance in the 4-3 spectacle (5-4 aggregate win for Bayern) solidified his status as one of the most clinical young talents in the competition. While Bayern München eventually secured their progression through a late Luis Díaz winner, the night belonged to Güler’s individual brilliance.