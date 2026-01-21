Arsenal & Chelsea Set for Summer Battle over Real Madrid’s Arda Guler

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly laying the groundwork for a massive transfer tussle this summer as they monitor the availability of Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation, as reported by Caught Offside.

While the 20-year-old is currently considered a vital asset in Spain, both London clubs are positioning themselves should the European champions decide to “cash in” during the next window.

According to the latest reports from the Daily Briefing, Güler has been a long-standing target for Arsenal, with the Gunners’ interest dating back to late 2024. Mikel Arteta is reportedly searching for a spark to revitalize a midfield that has seen inconsistent patches from stars Martin Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze this season. Güler’s creative profile is seen as the perfect solution to inject flair into the Emirates engine room.

The Chelsea Challenge and a €100m Price Tag

The Gunners will not have a clear path to the playmaker, however. Chelsea have reportedly initiated multiple contacts recently to gauge Güler’s status. The Blues’ strategy of stockpiling elite young talent makes Stamford Bridge an attractive alternative for the Turk, as the club continues to prioritize high-ceiling prospects who can develop under their long-term project.

Sources within the agency industry suggest that while Real Madrid isn’t actively looking to sell, a bid in the region of €90–100 million this summer would likely force the Spanish giants into a serious evaluation of his future.

Player Loyalty vs. Regular Minutes

The primary obstacle for both London sides remains the player’s own ambition. Güler is reportedly happy at the Santiago Bernabéu and is not currently pushing for an exit. With four goals and 12 assists in all competitions—including a strong showing at the recent Club World Cup—he is beginning to prove his worth on the world’s biggest stage.

“The challenge is not the fee; it’s persuading the player,” one industry insider noted. “He isn’t looking to leave Madrid right now, but a guaranteed leading role in the Premier League is a powerful incentive.”

While a January move has been definitively ruled out, the summer window promises to be a high-stakes saga. If Arsenal or Chelsea can convince Güler that his development would be better served by more consistent starting minutes in England, we could see one of the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.