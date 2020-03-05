Arsenal enter talks over £23m move for Eredivisie star, hope to secure deal before Euro 2020

Arsenal have entered talks with Feyenoord over attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, Feyenoord are uncertain over whether they will be able to extend his contract deal.

Kokcu’s current contract runs out in 2023 but the Eredivisie outfit hope to tie him down to a long term deal.

The Gunners meanwhile, want to secure a deal Kokcu before the European Championships this summer.

Kokcu could see his stock rise if he joins Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

Arsenal are aware of his situation and want to conclude business beforehand in a transfer move worth £23m.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has reportedly made signing a new attacking midfielder a priority ahead of the summer window.

This is not the first time the Daily Mail have linked Kokcu with Arsenal.

On 4 April they published a story that the Gunners want the 19-year-old and that he was valued £15m.

They also reported on 9 October that Arsenal want the Turkey U21 footballer.

Kokcu was born in the Netherlands so would be eligible to play in England – he would not automatically be entitled to play in the Premier League had he been born in Turkey.

The attacking midfielder does, however, represent Turkey at international level – he is an ethnic Turk through his parents.