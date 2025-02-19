Arsenal Eyeing Fenerbahce Striker for Summer Transfer

Arsenal Football Club is reportedly monitoring Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer window, according to Turkish sports outlet Sabah [Print Version page 15].

The Gunners, currently vying for the Premier League title, are expected to bolster their squad in the off-season, with a prolific goalscorer a key priority.

En-Nesyri, a 27-year-old Moroccan international, joined Fenerbahce from Sevilla last summer. After a subdued start to the season, he has found impressive form since October, becoming a consistent attacking threat.

This season, he has registered an impressive 23 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances for the Turkish club. His estimated market value is around £18 million.

While Arsenal’s current squad boasts talent, they have lacked a clinical and consistent striker.

Kai Havertz, despite scoring 15 goals before a hamstring injury, has been criticized for missing numerous high-quality chances.

Despite En-Nesyri’s goal-scoring prowess, questions remain about his suitability for Arsenal’s tactical approach under manager Mikel Arteta.

En-Nesyri is considered a traditional number nine, known more for his finishing ability than his ball control and link-up play, areas crucial to Arteta’s system.

Speculation suggests that this interest might be driven by the player’s representatives seeking a move to a higher-profile club.

Arsenal are more likely to target Premier League-proven strikers, such as Alexander Isak or potentially revisit their interest in Ollie Watkins, following a failed attempt to sign him from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

The summer transfer window will reveal Arsenal’s true intentions and whether En-Nesyri is genuinely on their radar.