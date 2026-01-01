Arsenal Eyeing “Odegaard-Style” Move for Real Madrid Sensation Arda Guler

Arsenal are reportedly plotting an ambitious move to lure Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler to the Emirates Stadium this January, seeking to replicate the successful transfer blueprint that brought Martin Ødegaard to North London.

The 20-year-old playmaker has become a fixture in the Spanish capital this season under manager Xabi Alonso. Earning a reported £110,000 per week, Güler has started 20 of his 24 appearances, contributing three goals and seven assists. However, with the future of Alonso’s project at the Bernabéu coming under scrutiny following a dip in results, the Gunners believe the door may have opened for a strategic raid.

The “Ødegaard Blueprint”

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are exploring a loan-to-buy agreement for the Turkish international. This mirrors the 2021 deal for Ødegaard, who initially arrived on a temporary basis before becoming a permanent cornerstone and captain of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

While Alonso remains a firm admirer of Güler—who has been likened to a hybrid of club legends Mesut Özil and Guti—Arsenal are prepared to offer the youngster guaranteed status as a focal point in the Premier League, a prospect that could tempt him away from the rotation-heavy environment in Madrid.

Tactical Versatility

Güler’s profile is viewed as an ideal fit for Arteta’s fluid system. His ability to operate as a high-volume “Number 10,” on the wings, or as a creative central midfielder provides the tactical depth Arsenal crave for a title push.

The potential arrival of the “Future Ballon d’Or winner” comes amid shifting dynamics in the Arsenal squad:

Midfield Rotation: With teenage talent Ethan Nwaneri linked with a developmental loan move, a space for a creative spark has emerged.

Attacking Shuffles: Rumors surrounding the futures of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli suggest that Arsenal are looking to refresh their frontline with elite-level precision.

A Statement of Intent

Signing a player of Güler’s caliber would serve as a major declaration of intent for Arsenal as they pursue their first Premier League trophy since 2024. Despite his age, the Turkish star boasts the big-game experience and game-changing vision that could provide the decisive edge in a crowded title race.

If the “White House” is willing to negotiate, Arsenal appear ready to leverage their strong diplomatic ties with Real Madrid to secure one of the most coveted young talents in world football.