Arsenal Eyeing Real Madrid Midfielder Arda Guler in Potential Summer Swoop

Following their recent UEFA Champions League victory over Real Madrid, Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on potentially acquiring up to three players from the Spanish giants’ squad according to Real Madrid Confidencial.

Despite still battling Barcelona for the La Liga title and preparing for a Copa del Rey final clash against their rivals, Real Madrid could face significant interest in some of their key players from the North London club.

According to reports, Arsenal’s interest includes young Turkish talent Arda Güler. The Gunners had reportedly made initial inquiries about the midfielder a few weeks prior, suggesting a long-standing admiration for the player.

Now, two more names have emerged as potential targets for Mikel Arteta’s side: French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, a key figure in Real Madrid’s midfield, and Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes, who has faced criticism from some sections of the Real Madrid fanbase this season.

While the situation remains fluid, reports suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez might be open to considering the departures of Güler and Rodrygo.

However, Camavinga’s situation is considered less clear-cut, with the French international not as definitively marked for a potential exit.

The performances of all three players this season have, to varying degrees, fallen short of the expectations of some Real Madrid supporters.

Their playing time has been inconsistent, and their impact on matches has not always been as significant as anticipated.

Camavinga endured a series of injuries early in the campaign, which hampered his progress, though he has gradually been regaining his form.

Rodrygo, despite accumulating significant playing time – over 3200 minutes in 48 matches – has been criticized for a perceived lack of efficiency in front of goal.

In contrast, Güler has seen considerably less action, playing just over 1200 minutes, and is reportedly seeking more consistent opportunities to gain experience.

A move to Arsenal, under the management of Mikel Arteta, could potentially offer a fresh start and increased playing time for these players.

However, the ultimate decision rests with Florentino Pérez, who will need to carefully weigh the potential benefits of their departure against the needs and future plans of Real Madrid. The possibility of a significant transfer window looms for both clubs.