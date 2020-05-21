Arsenal favorites to land Feyenoord star, Chelsea also interested

Arsenal are favorites to sign Feyenoord attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to Mundo Deportivo.

Per the source, the Gunners are set to spend around £23m for the 19-year-old.

The report claims Kokcu would be a like-for-like replacement for Ozil although his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has repeatedly underlined that his client will not leave Arsenal until his contract runs out in summer 2021.

Arsenal face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea who are also interested.

It is Arsenal however, who are favorites.

The North London based outfit have already made contact with Kokcu’s representatives.

Feyenoord did not want to sell Kokcu earlier this season but the coronavirus disruptions may have forced their hand.

The report claims that Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on Kokcu for several months.

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam believe that Kokcu has what it takes to play at Arsenal.

He told Goal: “He would need to adjust because the step to Arsenal and the Premier League is totally different when you compare it to Holland.

“The pace of the game, the quality, the intensity is a lot higher. But he has the ability.”

Despite being a Turkey Under-21 international Kokcu would be eligible for a work permit to play in England because he was born in the Netherlands and is an EU citizen.