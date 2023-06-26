Brighton Join Arsenal in Race For €17.5m Wonderkid Arda Guler

Brighton have joined the race for Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Seagulls have been contacted Guler’s representatives to explore a summer move.

Brighton are interested in Guler and are attracted by his talent and low release clause which stands at €17.5m.

Guler is available for a bargain price which has concerned Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries are trying to get Guler to stay on for an additional season and renegotiate a new deal which will see his release clause increased.

Fenerbahce directors are in talks with Guler’s father over a new deal but nothing has yet to be agreed and his future at the club remains uncertain.

Football Insider reported today that the Gunners have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the race to sign Guler.

Turkish-Football confirmed Arsenal and Newcastle interest a few weeks ago.

However, Guler has made it clear that he only wants to join a club where he will play next season and this has been a stumbling block for interested teams.

Brighton would be able to make a stronger case that Guler would be brought in as a first-team player next term.

At this stage nothing can be ruled out and Guler’s representatives are considering all offers on the table before making a final decision.

Guler is a highly sought-after young player and enhanced his growing reputation with a stunning goal in Turkey’s Euro 2024 qualifier win over Wales last week.

He made his senior debut at Fenerbahce in August 2021 but has made his mark for the Turkish giants in the 2022-23 campaign, notching six goals and seven assists across 35 appearances in all competitions.

AC Milan and Ajax have also been closely linked with the 18-year-old.

Despite his tender age, Guler has already made four appearances for Turkey’s senior side.