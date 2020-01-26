Arsenal Loanee Elneny Ruled Out Of Goztepe Clash, Besiktas Have Lost 7 Of 8 Last Games

Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out of the Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Goztepe in Izmir today.

Elneny is out suspended for the Black Eagles.

The Egypt international has been a first-team regular in the Besiktas midfield providing one assist in 21 appearances this term in all competitions.

His absence could not have come at a worse time as his side have lost seven of their last eight games and are missing several key players.

The Black-Whites will be without Robocho who is also suspended and Jeremain Lens, as well as Adam Ljajic, is injured.

Additionally, former Arsenal midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup has also been left out of the matchday squad.

To make matters worse Besiktas sacked manager Abdullah Avci just a few days ago.

Senol Fidan will take charge of the game as caretaker manager. Besiktas are expected to announce Sergen Yalcin as their new head coach.

Besiktas head into the game 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor.