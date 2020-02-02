Arsenal Loanee Keeps Place In Besiktas Side Despite Reports New Manager Would Drop Him

Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny kept his place in the Besiktas side despite reports in Turkey claiming that newly appointed manager Sergen Yalcin would drop him.

Fotospor claimed that Yalcin has no plans to play Elneny for the rest of the season as he will be returning to Arsenal following the end of his temporary move.

Additionally, the report claimed that Yalcin does not want Besiktas to use their buy option to sign the Egypt international.

READ: Turkish League Previews Week 20 – Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce An Early Super Lig Title Decider? Can Sergen Yalcin Turn Around Besiktas’ Fortunes

The truth of the matter is the Black Eagles would be unable to sign Elneny on a permanent deal at the end of the season due to their precarious financial position.

Yalcin did end up starting Elneny in his first game in charge away to Rizespor in the Super Lig on Saturday and played the full 90 minutes.

The Black-Whites ended up winning their first game with Yalcin in charge by a 2-1 scoreline.

Elneny had more touches than any other player on the ball (115), he also made the highest number of passes (107) with a 93.5% accuracy.

The 27-year-old has now made 22 appearances in all competitions this season for the Black-Whites.