Arsenal Make Move for Juventus Starlet Kenan Yildiz in Turin Talks

Arsenal’s recruitment drive appears to be heating up as club officials were reportedly sighted in Turin holding discussions with renowned “super agent” Jorge Mendes as reported by Caught Offside.

The subject of the meeting is understood to be the highly-rated Juventus attacking midfielder, Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old Turkey international is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football following a string of impressive performances in Serie A and on the international stage.

Yildiz finished last season with a respectable 12 goals across all competitions, and has continued his exceptional form into the current campaign, tallying nine goals and five assists in just 23 appearances for both club and country.

A Premier League Race Heats Up

The Gunners now look set to join an already intense chase for the playmaker, who has previously attracted attention from Premier League rivals like Manchester United and Chelsea. Securing a strong working relationship with his agent, Jorge Mendes, who represents numerous elite players, could be crucial for Arsenal’s hopes of moving into pole position for the young star.

Yildiz’s potential is reflected in his staggering reported valuation. Initial speculation suggests that Juventus, keenly aware of the player’s value and development, could demand a fee in the region of €90 million to €100 million to sanction a transfer.

Impact on Arteta’s Squad

Despite Arsenal’s reputation for defensive solidity under Mikel Arteta, there is a clear appetite to enhance the attacking options. Pundits and fans alike believe Yildiz could provide a significant boost to the squad’s offensive output.

An analysis comparing Yildiz’s metrics to current Arsenal wingers and forwards, such as Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, suggests the Juventus talent possesses a profile that would undeniably complement and elevate Arteta’s attacking unit.