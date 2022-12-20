Arsenal make offer for 17-year-old Turkish wonderkid, January transfer could be on the cards

Arsenal have made a ‘serious offer’ for Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to Takvim.

Per the source, the Premier League outfit are among four clubs including Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Ajax who have made an offer for the wonderkid.

Interest from all four clubs continues as Guler’s representatives weigh up a January transfer.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc meanwhile, is keen on keeping the rising star on the books until at least the end of the season.

Koc wants Guler to stay at the team and be a part of the title challenge.

Additionally, he feels should the Yellow Canaries win the league title a seaon in the Champions League could raise Guler’s price tag even further.

Koc was quoted as saying, “If we win the league this season our chances of Champions League football are high, you [Guler] could be among the team captains next season and prove yourself on the highest stage.

“With the experience gained you’ll move onto the next step of your journey with stronger foundations and everyone will be behind you.”

Guler has three goals and one assist in all competitions for Fenerbahce this season.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder broke into the first team last season but has yet to lock down a regular first team starting role.

Guler still has another three-years remaining on his contract.