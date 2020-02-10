Arsenal & Man United Target Could Be Available For Just €25m After Roma Decide To Sell

Roma winger Cengiz Under will be sold at the end of the season according to Corrierre dello Sport.

Per the source, Under will be sold in June after a disappointing season.

The report claims that Roma have grown dissatisfied with the Turkey international who has suffered five muscle injuries and missed 26 matches as a result since joining.

To be fair Under does not have a terrible injury record. What has happened is that Fonseca and the winger have not seen eye to eye.

In fact, the report does go onto say that Fonseca is not happy with Under’s attitude.

The Premier League is reported as being Under’s most likely destination and that the Giallorossi could accept just €25m for a player they could have got €40m for a year ago.

Turkish-Football have been informed by sources close to Under that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are among several sides that have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old for almost two seasons now.

The three clubs named above have expressed a serious interest in addition to teams that have been scouting the winger.

Initial enquiries and talks through intermediaries have been held.

Additionally, AC Milan made an offer in January but it was rejected by Roma.

Under’s representatives expect offers before the European Championships. The former Basaksehir man is almost certain to start for Turkey at Euro 2020 if he is match fit.

The Roma ace has six goals in 20 international caps for Turkey.