Arsenal midfielder Elneny refuses to play until Besiktas pay €1.3m

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is refusing to step foot on a football pitch until the €1.3m he is owed is paid.

The Aksam newspaper claims that Elneny will not play another game for Besiktas until he is paid.

Per the source, Elneny has given Besiktas an ultimatum.

Liverpool loanee Loris Karius terminated his Besiktas contract after a similar pay dispute and has since returned to the Premier League club.

Besiktas reportedly told Elneny that they are not in a financial position to pay the €1.3m right now.

The Black Eagles are in talks with the Egypt international over resolving the pay dispute.

The Black-Whites are actually keen on keeping Elneny on beyond the end of the season.

The 27-year-old had made it clear that he was also open to staying on but the ongoing pay issues could end up derailing any future deal.

“If Besiktas wants me and an agreement can be made I would be happy to stay. I am getting on well with the new manager Sergen Yalcin,” Elneny told Bein Sports Turkey [Translated by Turkish-Football].

Besiktas are in a financial crisis and the coronavirus disruptions to the Super Lig have made a difficult situation worse.

The Turkish top-tier is set to return on 12 June – depending on the health situation in Turkey – after being put on pause since March 18.

Elneny has two assists in 28 appearances for Besiktas in all competitions this season.

The Black-Whites are currently 5th in the Super Lig table, nine points behind leaders Trabzonspor with eight games remaining.

Should Elneny sever ties with Besiktas he would return to Arsenal.

The Egypt international still has another two years remaining on his contract with the North London based outfit.

The Premier League is also suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.