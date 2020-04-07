Arsenal midfielder Elneny responds to Besiktas wage cut demands

Besiktas have been pushing for a wage reduction to cope with the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus disruptions.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny who is on loan at Besiktas revealed he is ready to reduce his wages but on one condition.

Elneny told the Black Eagles board to pay their debts to him before asking him to slash his wage packet.

The Egypt international is set to earn approximately €2m from Besiktas this season but the Istanbul giants are reportedly behind on payments.

Elneny was quoted as saying the following according to the Fanatik newspaper: “Just like footballers all across the world are doing I am ready to do my part and whatever is necessary but only once I am paid what I am owed for the season that was played.

“And then we can talk about reducing my wage.”

The Super Lig is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Turkish FA has yet to set a return date.

The federation will have a meeting in the first week of May to decide what steps to take in regards to the remainder of the current campaign.

Elneny is on loan until June 30. As things stand there is uncertainty over where Besiktas stand should the season not be completed by that date – under normal circumstances the midfielder would have returned to his parent club.