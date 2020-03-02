Arsenal midfielder ‘expected’ to return to Emirates as Super Lig giants plan overhaul

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ‘expected’ to return to the Emirates at the end of the season.

Elneny recently revealed that he wants to stay at Besiktas beyond the end of the current campaign if head coach Sergen Yalcin wants him to remain.

“If Besiktas wants me and an agreement can be made I would be happy to stay. I am getting on well with the new manager Sergen Yalcin,” Elneny told Bein Sports Turkey [Translated by Turkish-Football].

However, Fanatik report that Yalcin and the board are planning an overhaul.

Elneny is not among the Black Eagles plans and efforts will not be made to sign him on a permanent deal or extend his loan.

Even if Besiktas did want Elneny his €18m buy option puts him out of reach.

A loan extension could have been an option but it appears that the Black-Whites want to make wholesale changes.

Elneny, Loris Karius, Abdoulay Diaby, Pedro Rebocho, Gokhan Gonul, Caner Erkin and Atiba Hutchinson could all leave the club over the summer.

The Egypt international does have another two-years remaining on his Arsenal contract.