Arsenal midfielder has offers from England, Spain & Germany, Besiktas push for transfer

Besiktas want to keep Mohamed Elneny on beyond the end of the season but he also has offers from England, Germany and Spain according to football agent Alaa Nazmy.

Nazmy who represents the Arsenal midfielder did not rule out the Egypt international staying on at the North London based outfit next season either.

Besiktas were pushing for Elneny to stay but ‘official steps’ were disrupted after the coronavirus crisis.

“Ahead of the current coronavirus crisis, Besiktas were eying keeping the services of Elneny, but there were no official steps as it was too early,” Elneny’s agent Alaa Nazmy told ON Time Sports TV channel on Sunday.

“The coronavirus pandemic stopped everything and made the future unclear,” he added.

Besiktas signed Elneny on a one-year loan move last summer and he was a regular starter for the Istanbul giants throughout the season making a total of 28 appearances.

“There are many clubs interested in Elneny and Besiktas also want to keep him. He may extend the loan deal or join Besiktas permanently. He could return to Arsenal or join a new club. Anything is possible,” the agent explained.

Nazmy did rule out a move to Egypt or to an Arab gulf country: “This possibility is highly unlikely. Elneny is a very successful player in his European career and he has offers from top flight clubs in Germany, Spain and England.”

Elneny is under contract at Arsenal until 2023 and has made a total of 89 appearances for the Gunners since joining from FC Basel in 2016.

The Super Lig is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Turkish Football Federation plan to restart the league by June 12 and for the season to be concluded by July 26.

However, Elneny is on loan until June 30. The TFF has yet to address what will happen to player contracts and loan transfers following the disruptions.