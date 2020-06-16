Arsenal midfielder wants to stay in England next season after Besiktas pay dispute

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is not keen on staying on at Besiktas next season a source close to the Black Eagles revealed to Turkish-Football.

Elneny will stay at Besiktas for the final seven games of the season after which his loan is set to end.

The Black Eagles do want Elneny to stay. The board are keen on him extending his loan by an additional season as is head coach Sergen Yalcin.

Elneny himself publically stated that he was open to staying on for another season on loan.

“If Besiktas wants me and an agreement can be made I would be happy to stay. I am getting on well with the new manager Sergen Yalcin,” Elneny told Bein Sports Turkey [Translated by Turkish-Football].

The Egypt international no longer wants to stay at Besiktas following his ongoing pay dispute with the club.

The 27-year-old still has outstanding payments that have not been made which almost resulted in him terminating his contract.

Elneny has agreed to see out his loan but has made it clear that he wants to be paid what he is owed in full.

The midfielder wants to stay on at Arsenal or stay in the Premier League next season.

He still has another two-years left on his Arsenal contract.

Elneny started for Besiktas in their 2-1 defeat against Antalyaspor over the weekend.