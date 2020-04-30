Arsenal receive transfer boost after midfield target tells Feyenoord he wants to leave

Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu has told Feyenoord he wants to leave the Eredivisie club according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, Arsenal are among a number of clubs keen on the 19-year-old.

The Gunners are encouraged by his desire to leave but could face competition from Sevilla.

Feyenoord sporting director Frank Arnesen revealed that the La Liga outfit are interested in the young midfielder.

Arnesen was quoted as saying: “There are no offers. But we are aware of Sevilla’s interest.

“We have held meetings, and there are four clubs interested in him, one of them is Sevilla.

“There is nothing official yet, and no offers have been received.”

Kokcu does have three years left on his contract but he wants to leave.

The attacking midfielder was born in the Netherlands but represents Turkey at international level.

The Eredivisie ended last week with Feyenoord finishing third and missing out on Champions League football next season – if of course, it goes ahead.

The league was called off due to the coronavirus disruptions.

As things stand the Premier League is also on pause without a return date being set.

There is no certainty that next season will be unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic either and it is unknown how the summer transfer market and contracts will be affected.