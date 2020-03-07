Arsenal sent club officials to Netherlands for £23m target but face competition from Spain

Arsenal sent club officials to the Netherlands for Feyenoord attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to Voetbal Primeur.

Per the source, the Gunners held talks with Feyenoord in Rotterdam over the £23m transfer of Kokcu.

This is according to Voetbal journalist Martijn Krabbendam who spoke on the Veronica Inside show.

He revealed that Arsenal also face competition from Sevilla who also held talks with the Eredivisie club in Rotterdam.

However, he believes that Kokcu wants to stay at Feyenoord but that the club would have to increase his wages on a new deal.

The 19-year-old is reportedly keen on signing a new deal but it will come boil down to money.

The likes of Arsenal and Sevilla would be able to offer a higher wage but he is a first-team player at Feyenoord.

Whether he would walk into the first-team of Arsenal or Sevilla is uncertain.

Kokcu is still developing at Feyenoord but his stock could continue to rise if he keeps playing and with the prospect of representing Turkey at Euro 2020 Arsenal in particular want to sign him before he enters the tournament – as reported by the Daily Mail.