Arsenal set for fresh talks with Super Lig side after Egypt international’s comments

Besiktas are keen on Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny staying on beyond the end of the season.

A Besiktas source informed Turkish-Football that the club is keen on Elneny staying but that depends on whether Arsenal are willing to reduce their asking price or agree to a loan extension.

The Black Eagles are set for fresh talks with Arsenal over extending his stay.

Paying €18m for Elneny is out of the question for the Black-Whites they simply cannot afford to pay the current buy option.

Previous attempts to negotiate Elneny staying on beyond the end of the season fell through but Besiktas remain hopeful.

Besiktas have been buoyed by Elneny informing the club private that he wants to stay and publically stating this in an interview with Bein Sport.

“Of course I am happy because I feel like I am part of the Besiktas family,” Elneny told BeIN Sports.

“Always, always, know I am glad to be here and I don’t know about the future.

“Of course I don’t know about the future, but if Besiktas want me they can pay my current team and I can stay.

“Of course I am happy to here and I always fight to help my team-mates, to help with the club, to improve and to be like I wish.

“Every time I wish we win every game. That’s what we expect because we are a big club and we have big players and we have a good team.”

“Really I don’t know.

“Football always changes and I don’t know about the future.

“I don’t know if the club (Besiktas) want me or not, you have to ask the club as well if they want me or not and if they want me to continue with them.

“I have said all the time I am happy here. I am glad to be here. I always loved playing at big clubs.

“Before I played at Basel in Switzerland, the big club there, Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and Besiktas is a big club around the world – everyone knows this.

“It is up to the club because if the club want me, I want to stay. I can stay, no problem.”

Elneny is under contract at the north London based outfit until 2022.

The 27-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Besiktas are currently 7th in the Super Lig nine points behind leaders Basaksehir.