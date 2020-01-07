‘He Is So Humble’ – Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Assisted Elneny In Transfer To Besiktas

Mohamed Elneny revealed that Arsenal star Mesut Ozil advised him before joining Besiktas on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Elneny consulted Ozil about Turkey and Besiktas before making his decision to join the Super Lig based outfit.

“With Mesut we are like brothers,” Elneny said in an interview with Sabah.

“Before I moved to Turkey he was who I spoke to, he assisted me, I could ask him anything and asked about Besiktas, he advised me on my transfer.”

The Egypt international also praised how humble the playmaker of Turkish origin is and how much his teammates respect him.

“When Mesut joined from Real Madrid I thought he would be arrogant and full of himself after playing at such a big club,” he added.

“However, he is so humble and respectful.

“He never saw himself above the club. There are footballers playing at far smaller clubs who have got a far bigger ego.

“Mesut surprised me and my teammates at Arsenal, everyone has respect for him.”

Elneny has established himself as a first-team star at Besiktas providing one assist in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 27-year-old is expected to return to Arsenal following the end of his loan deal as he is under contract until 2022.

Besiktas are keen on keeping Elneny on at the end of the season but their current financial position would make a permanent transfer difficult.

The Black Eagles headed into the international break in 5th place, seven points behind league leaders Sivasspor.