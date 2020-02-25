Arsenal star finally receives unpaid wages from Super Lig giants – Potential contract termination avoided

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has finally received unpaid wages from his loan club Besiktas according to Kingfut.

Per the source, Elneny was paid part of his dues this week but still has some wages remaining to be paid by the Black-Whites.

The Fanatik newspaper reported last month that Elneny had not received what he was owed since October.

READ: The Secret Life Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

As a result the Egypt international threatened the Black-Whites to leave the club and return to Arsenal, cutting his loan stay short.

The report claimed that Elneny has the right to legally terminate his contract if he is not paid.

Due to the arrangement between Arsenal and Besiktas, the Black-Whites are obliged to pay the agreed fee in wages to Elneny.

Despite the payment disputes off the field Elneny has performed well on the pitch and established himself as an important member of the team.

Elneny has one assist in 25 appearances for the Istanbul giants in all competitions this season.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin revealed that the midfielder will not be staying on at the club beyond the end of the season.

Yalcin said: “The loan players are all going to go back to their clubs, we do want to keep Boateng on but will see what happens that is out of my hands.”

There were reports that the Black Eagles wanted to keep Elneny on but it appears very likely that he will return to Arsenal.