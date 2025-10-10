Arsenal Tables Massive Swap Bid for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz, Offering Gabriel Jesus in Exchange

Arsenal is reportedly planning a sensational part-exchange deal for Juventus’ rising star forward Kenan Yildiz, with striker Gabriel Jesus being offered to the Italian giants as part of a bid that could exceed £70 million.

According to Radio Radio in Italy, the North London club is intensely interested in the 20-year-old Turkish international and is preparing a “huge bid” to secure his services. Juventus reportedly values Yildiz at around £78 million, with his contract running until 2029.

Arsenal’s initial offer is understood to involve £43 million in cash, supplemented by the inclusion of Gabriel Jesus, whom the Gunners value at approximately £30 million. This total package aims to persuade the Bianconeri to allow the youngster to leave.

Jesus’ Future Questioned Amid Injury Woes

The move signals a potential shake-up in Mikel Arteta’s attack. Gabriel Jesus, who arrived from Manchester City in 2022, had a stellar debut season that helped propel Arsenal into a title race. However, his career at the Emirates has been plagued by injury problems, most recently a serious knee issue that has kept him sidelined for months.

Following the summer arrival of Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal now has Gyökeres, Jesus, and Kai Havertz as options for the central attacking position.

Yildiz’s Versatility Attracts Top Clubs

Yildiz’s exceptional start to the current season has made him one of Europe’s most coveted young talents. He has already tallied six goal contributions across all competitions, igniting interest ahead of the winter transfer window. Arsenal face stiff competition, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea also reportedly registering their interest.

The versatile 20-year-old primarily operates as a left-sided forward for both Juventus and the Turkish national team but is also proficient in a creative midfield role.

For Arsenal, Yildiz represents a potential upgrade on the left flank, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard displayed inconsistent form last term. While the duo has started the current season better, Yildiz’s potential to reach the elite level—coupled with his age—makes him an attractive, long-term proposition for Arteta’s side.

It remains to be seen whether the combined cash and player offer will be enough to pry the highly-valued Yildiz away from Turin.